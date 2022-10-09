Jon Stewart takes a look into laws against transgender youth

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Comedian Jon Stewart has looked into the health care recommended for transgender youth versus a raft of laws introduced in US states that prevent people access the healthcare recommended by mainstream medical organisations.

In his series The Problem with Jon Stewart he focusses on ‘The War Over Gender’. Stewart speaks to medical professionals and parents of transgender youth before sitting down to discuss the approach taken by legislators in Arkansas.

In what has been described as a train-wreck interview, the state’s Attorney General Leslie Rutledge attempts to explain why they have ignored the recommendations of mainstream medical organisations and brought in laws stopping access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

In the interview Rutledge says that while there are mainstream medical organisations who may advocate for gender affirming care there are other experts who argue that treatment should not be recommended – although she can’t recall who they are.

Jon interviewed Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General, about why her state banned gender-affirming care for minors – ignoring the guidelines of major medical organizations and taking the decision out of parents’ hands. Watch the full interview on @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/4SoH3orWa6 — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) October 7, 2022

You can watch the entire episode on Apple TV with an Apple ID, without having to take out a subscription.

OIP Staff