Jonathan Van Ness announces Australian tour in 2022

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has announced they’re bringing their live show to Australia this September.

The Imaginary Living Room Olympian kicks off in Perth, then prances over to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

“Australia is one of the most amazing places and I cannot wait to come back and share my new show with y’all,” Van Ness said of the show.

“We’ve been through a lot the last couple of years and now it’s time to catch up and celebrate, queens!”

It follows Jonathan’s first worldwide comedy tour, the wildly successful Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing, which saw him perform to sold-out theatres in 40 cities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Jonathan Van Ness promises tumble into your hearts with a night of gymnastics and hilarious tales from their life as a “nonbinary bad bitch”, before roundoff back handspring-ing into a stand-up comedy extravaganza that will leave you in stitches.

Jonathan Van Ness is coming to Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Friday September 23. For tickets and more info, head to tegdainty.com

