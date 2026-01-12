Jonathan Van Ness is coming back with a new show

It seems like only five minutes since Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness was last touring Australia, but the most fabulous of the Fab 5 is coming back again with a new show touring the nation through February and March.

Jonathan Van Ness in Hot & Healed will head to Auckland in New Zealand on 23rd of February, before crossing the ditch for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

With his new show JVN promises unfiltered comedy, wildly entertaining fun, and a show that is a celebration of joy.

“Australia is one of the most amazing places and I cannot wait to come back and share my new show with y’all!” Van Ness said of his first trip down under since…last year.

Van Ness has found success has a hair stylist; he has his own line of products and found world-wide fame as part of the Queer Eye crew. Soon the show will air it’s 10th and final season.

He’s also published best-selling books, toured the world with his comedy show and also been a role model for people living with HIV. He hosts the popular podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

Plus, he also starred on the Emmy-nominated web series Gay of Thrones, a witty social commentary series recapping HBO’s Game of Thrones. Launched in 2013, the series ran for 8 seasons and garnered three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

