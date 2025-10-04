Josh Thomas defends AFL star Bailey Smith, says Smith is not homophobic

Comedian Josh Thomas has defended embattled AFL player Bailey Smith saying labelling his recent social media posts as homophobic reflect badly on the queer community.

Thomas posted a series of posts beginning with one titled ‘Leave Baily Alone’ repeating the phrase deployed by video blogger Cara Cunningham in 2007 who was defending pop star Britney Spears.

“Bringing people down in the least empowering way to find comfort in your queerness.” Thomas wrote, before expanding his thoughts in a follow up post.

“We’ve got to stop calling people that aren’t homophobic homophonic.” Thomas wrote. “It widens the divide and alienates people. It get reported so loudly that it look like queer people are over-sensitive or anti-fun.”

“I don’t want our story hijacked like that!”

Smith made headlines over a series of social media posts he made last Monday as his team Geelong marked the end of the season and their grand final loss to the Brisbane Tigers.

Smith posted photos from the team’s traditional ‘Mad Monday’ windup where players dress up in costumes. Smith said he was dressed as Brad Pitt’s character Tristan Ludlow from the 1994 film Legends of the Fall.

In a follow up photo he posed next to teammate Patrick Dangerfield who was also wearing a cowboy hat and suggested they were recreating the gay themed film Brokeback Mountain. He captioned the image “Or Brokeback Mountain, depends how ya look at it.”

He followed with: “This is what losing a granny does to ya. Alright, phone away now. Bye.” The reference ‘granny’ refers to the grand final.

Bailey Smith’s social media post.

In another photo teammate Max Holmes appeared dressed as respected sports journalist Caroline Wilson, with Smith captioning the photo “Caro has never looked better.”

Alongside the caption was a series of emojis which are commonly used to indicate ejaculating on someone’s face.

The posts drew a response from former AFL player Mitch Brown, who just a few months ago came out as bisexual – making him the first top tier player to publicly share that they are same-sex attracted. Brown reshared Smith’s image alongside of actor Health Ledger who starred in Brokeback Mountain saying “Just for the record, Health Ledger’s way hotter.”

He then called out Smith’s suggestion that losing a grand final makes people gay.

“In all seriousness though, guys do better. Last time I checked, losing a grand final doesn’t make you gay, but being homophobic definitely makes you a loser.” Brown said.

A strong response from comedian Josh Thomas wasn’t the only feedback Smith received. He also reported he’d been inundated with abuse and death threats.

In his post Josh Thomas criticised the reactions to Smith’s post and the media coverage.

“He never said losing the grand final makes you gay. That was insinuated by other people and then was ran with as raw fact. The post is not being called homophobic in headlines without any context.

“Being called a homophobic on the internet is very serious!!! It launches a swarm of people to attack. It’s brutal. We can’t just be out there doing that.” Thomas said.

The Geelong Football Club has issued an apology and announced it will no longer hold its Mad Monday party.

“Geelong Football Club sincerely apologises for the offence caused following our end‑of‑season gathering on Monday,” the Cats said in their statement.

“Certain costumes and associated social media posts were inappropriate and a significant error of judgement, and do not reflect our Team of All commitment. The club has decided future post‑season events will not continue in this current form, and we will take this moment to further educate our people on expectations and club and community standards.”

Journalist Caroline Wilson has also commented on the posts with a scathing rebuke. In a column headlined “Bailey Smith’s social media post about me was insulting and sexist. How dare he?” Wilson called his comments sexist, and said the response form the club was “pathetic”.

Former Western Bulldogs player Adam Cooney has also shared his thoughts on the posts and the fallout, telling radio station SEN that Geelong had done the right thing by cancelling their Mad Monday gatherings.

“I think Bailey Smith overstepped the mark with the comments that were deemed to be homophobic.

‘I think that was a tipping point again for Geelong.” Cooney said.

“Bailey Smith has got to be careful. If he doesn’t pull his head in, in 12 months’ time he’s not going to be at Geelong” Cooney said suggesting the club would be looking to trade the player.