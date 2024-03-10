Judas Priest singer Rob Halford reflects on his coming out moment

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has reflected on the reaction he got when he came out as gay back in 1998.

At the time Halford was a performer in one of the most masculine genres of music – heavy metal. He was the lead singer of Judas Priest from the mid 1970’s through to 1991. He then left to form thrash mental band Fight. In 1998 he launched another project 2wo. Halford later launched another band, the self-titled Halford. In 2003 he rejoined Judas Priest.

This week the singer took part in a Q&A with readers of The Guardian and he was asked to reflect on the interview where he told the world he was gay.

“The day I made that announcement on MTV New York, it was completely unmeditated and just a pure, subconscious stream of banter. It was only after I released myself from my fucking heavy metal prison that I realised what I’d done.

Halford said he didn’t think his revelation would have gotten so much attention, because at the time he made the statement he was not a member of Judas Priest.

The singer said people have the right to come out in their own time and on their own terms.

“Any gay person that has the right time in their life to step forward and let their identity be what it is without any clutter or interference, it’s unbelievable, the elation. Firstly, you set yourself free. Secondly, all the ammunition and innuendoes, they evaporate.” Halford said.

In 1998 Halford told MTV that he had been comfortable with his sexuality for a long time, but music was an area that still saw a lot of homophobia.

“A lot of homophobia still exists in the music world, in all kinds of music,” Halford said. “I wouldn’t say it’s any more phobic in metal or rap or whatever this music is that I’m doing now, but that¹s just something that I think we all have to address in our own lives. If we have a problem with it, I think we should seek help and find out why we do have a problem with it”

Halford said he hoped that by being open about his own sexuality he would make other people’s coming out journey easier.

“I think it’s difficult for everybody, you know, in making the decision to come forward and be who you are, based on peer pressure, especially if you’re a teenager,” Halford said. “That’s where a lot of the anxiety begins, and so maybe people like myself and others that do step in front of a camera and let the world know, maybe it’s of some help, where there’s an individual that’s been successful, that’s been able to achieve dreams and visions and goals in life and not let the issue of sexuality be something to hold them back, so I think it’s an important thing.”

In subsequent interviews Halford has reflected on the substance abuse that consumed his life during the 1980’s, saying it hiding his sexuality was a driver of his behaviour at that time.

Judas Priest recorded with Stock Aitken and Waterman, but the tapes are locked in a vault

Halford also commented on one of the recordings Judas Priest did with hit makers Stock Aitken and Waterman in the late 1980s.

In 1998 the production trio filled the charts creating hits for Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Mel and Kim, Bananarama and Hazell Dean. They also recorded a number of tracks with Judas Priest which have never see the light of day.

The producers joining the heavy metal band in a French studio for the sessions. Halford was asked how the unexpected collaboration came about?

Halford said it was definitely a moment where his sexuality was a factor in the band’s decisions.

“I think there are certain things that come from my identity that wouldn’t be there if I was a straight bloke. And one of them was taking this adventure with Stock Aitken Waterman.” Halford said before expressing his love of pop music.

He revealed one of the tracks recorded was a cover of The Stylistics’ You Are Everything and said the other tracks were “bangers” too. While the band were happy with the meeting of heavy metal and pop vibes, they realised their fans would probably not react well to the collaboration.

Halford said producer Pete Waterman still had the recordings in his vaults.

Waterman commented on the recordings just a few months ago saying if the tracks had been released back in the 1980’s he thinks they would have been the trio’s biggest success. The producer said alongside the cover the band had recorded two songs written by the SAW team called I Will Return and Runaround.

