Juicy Fest announces line up

Juicy Fest has announced a massive line-up for their 2025 outing.

The touring festival will featuring influential R&B and hip hop superstars including Ludacris, Akon, Tyga, Keyshia Cole, Omarion, Fat Joe, SWV, Blackstreet and Jacquees as they head around the country.

Juicy Fest is an over 18s one-day festival, scheduled for four shows across Australia in January 2025. The Australian leg of the tour will begin in Perth on January 15, before moving on to Melbourne January 17, Sydney January 18 and Queensland January 19.

See some of the artists featured on the lineup.

Ludacris is a three-time Grammy award-winning, 20-time Grammy-nominated hip hop icon, who has etched his mark into music history.

With some of his biggest hits including What’s Your Fantasy, Pimpin’ All Over the World, Area Codes, Runaway Love, My Chick Bad, Rollout’and many more, Ludacris is sure to be a crowd favourite.

He has collaborated with some of the world’s most well-known artists, from Justin Bieber and Carrie Underwood to Usher, Mary J Blige and Nicki Minaj to name a few. On top of his musical accomplishments, Ludacris is a certified movie star as a core member of one of the most successful movie franchises Fast and Furious playing Tej Parker.

Akon is a multi-genre artist who has hits spread across pop, R&B, hip hop and dance and collaborations with some of the biggest artists such as: Michael Jackson, Eminem, Lady Gaga and Snoop Dogg. His mass appeal will for sure be taking fans back in time.

SWV are one of the most influential groups of the 1990s and today and are recognised as among the greats of R&B music. SWV (or Sisters with Voices), are responsible for R&B classics and hit singles such as: Weak, Right Here, I’m So into You, You’re the One and Can We to name a new.

Blackstreet brought us the cultural phenomenon that is No Diggity as well as hits Booti Call and Before I Let You Go, Don’t Leave and Fix.

Fat Joe is a titan in the world of hip hop, cementing himself as one of the genre’s most recognisable figures. He is renowned for his lyrical prowess and chart-topping hits with bangers such as All the Way Up, Lean Back, What’s Luv, Make It Rain and Get It Poppin. The South Bronx native will bring nostalgia for many.

Rounding out the bill is Tyga, Keyshia Cole, Omarion and Jacquees.

Juicy Fest promoters Matthew Spratt and Glenn Meikle say the 2025 line-up has been put together with good vibes and positive memories in mind.

“This year’s line-up is packed with artists responsible for some of R&B and hip hop’s biggest hits of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s and we’re excited to see the crowd respond to the high energy of our artists,” Spratt said.

“Every year we are excited to bring another line-up to Australia and we believe we’ve come up with a high calibre group of artists that people will be excited to see,” Meikle added.

January 15 – Perth

January 17 – Melbourne

January 18 – Sydney

January 19 – Queensland

Pre-registration: Wednesday 1 May, from 6pm local time. General public sales: Thursday 2 May, from 6pm local time. For all ticketing and information, go to: juicyfest.co