Julia Jacklin and RVG take on one of Bjork’s biggest hits

Australian musician Julia Jacklin has teamed up with band RVG to cover one of Bjork’s biggest hits, Army of Me.

The song was the lead single of Bjork’s Post album released back in 1995 and also featured in the film Tank Girl.

RVG and Julia Jacklin’s version of the tune is part of Rising Singles Club monthly full-moon releases. Jacklin and RVG spent a day in the studio working together and perfecting their 90s Icelandic rock sensibilities.

With Julia and Romy Vager taking on shared vocal responsibilities the track is a powerful rework, combining the intensity and frenetic energy of the classic with Julia and RVG’s own distinctive sound, a wild ride, and a true love letter to Bjork.

Speaking of the inspiration for the track Julia said she just loved Bjork’s work.

“I just love Bjork and I love RVG. I was running on a treadmill which I don’t do very often, and I was listening to Army of Me over and over again to make me feel stronger than I am. Then I thought why not try and cover this song with another artist that makes me feel stronger than I am and I did! Was a good musical punch in the face to wake me up from a year of living a very small quiet life. RVG are one of my favourite bands in the whole world and it was just a real blessing to spend some time with them making music.”

Likewise RVG added “We adore Julia’s music and were thrilled when she asked us to do a precious Bjork song with her. I think we all wanted to challenge ourselves to be as intuitive as possible.”

It’s not the first time the song’s been performed as a duet, back when Bjork first debuted the song she released a version featuring vocalist Skin from British band Skunk Anansie. In 2005 Bjork released an album of covers of the tune to raise funds for people affected by the New Year’s Day tsunami.

Take a listen to Julia Jacklin and RVG’s take on the tune.

