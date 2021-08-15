June Jones’ Motorcycle Tour is coming to Perth

Musician June Jones has a new single called Motorcycle and it’s also the name for her new tour that’s set to traverse across Australia.

Speaking of her new song, Jones said it was inspired by her experiences of gender transition.

“Motorcycle is a cyber pop punk song inspired both by my experience of gender transition as well the turn-of-the-millenium techno-optimism that I grew up around. Co-produced by my musical genius bestie Geryon, it is an ode to shedding one’s mortal coil and becoming a fucking cool motorbike instead.”

Geryon will be joining Jones on the tour that will take them from one side of the country to the other including stops on the west coast too.

June Jones is a Naarm/Melbourne-based songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer with a diverse musical background – making a name for herself with her self-proclaimed “emotion punk” band Two Steps on the Water, and now with her solo project.

2019 saw the release of her debut solo album, Diana, which was awarded 3RRR’s album of the week and led to a national tour with Seeker Lover Keeper, east coast shows with Cate Le Bon (UK), and a sold out launch at Howler.

Musically, the album was a bridge between her foundations as a folk-adjacent songwriter and the more electronic, self-produced sound that she has explored on her second solo album, Leafcutter, which received album of the week from 3RRR (VIC), FBi Radio (NSW), 4ZZZ (QLD), and Edge Radio (TAS), and saw her selling out three local album launches.

Leafcutter is an exploration of Jones’s inner world, living as a neurodivergent trans woman. Jones draws inspiration from artists like Björk, Kate Bush, Anohni, and The Knife, as well as speculative fiction writers like Ursula Le Guin and NK Jemisin.

The album resembles a collection of short stories whose narrator is at once despairing and hopeful, combining elements of pop and experimental, lyrical storytelling and electronic production, the old and the new.

Jones has been a prolific live performer, playing more than 200 shows over six years, including the aforementioned national tour with Seeker Lover Keeper, as well as supporting international acts like Hand Habits (US), Julien Baker (US), Cate Le Bon (UK), Crywank (UK) Julianna Barwick (US), Kath Bloom (US), Colin Self (US), Dead Moon (US), Screaming Females (US), and more.

Tour Dates

Sun 12 Sep – Tanswell’s Commercial Hotel, Beechworth

Sat 18 Sep – The Gasometer, Melbourne

Thu 30 Sep – The Grand Poobah (Kissing Room), Hobart

Fri 1 Oct – Grace Emily Hotel, Adelaide

Fri 8 Oct – Goolugatup Heathcote, Perth

Sat 9 Oct – The Aardvark, Fremantle

Sat 23 Oct – The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Fri 19 Nov – Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney

Sun 21 Nov – Gang Gang Cafe, Canberra

