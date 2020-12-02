‘Juno’, ‘X-Men’ star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Warning: This article contains descriptions of violence against trans people.

Actor Elliot Page has proudly announced to the world he is transgender today, revealing his name and pronouns in an emotional open letter.

Page says they feel “lucky to be writing this,” publishing that their pronouns are he / they to their social media accounts.

“I feel overwhelming gratitutde for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Known for his roles in Juno, X-Men, Hard Candy and his current lead role in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, Page has been a vocal and visible advocate for LGBTQIA+ communities.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

“I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page also begs his fans for patience, as he acknowledges the reality of trans and gender diverse folks not as privileged as he.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.

“Enough is enough. You aren’t being “cancelled,” you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silenced in the face of your attacks.”

Page wraps the letter by declaring that he loves that he is trans, and he loves that he is queer.

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

