k.d. lang allows first ever official remix of ‘Constant Craving’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Singer k.d. lang has teamed up with producer Tracy Young to release a remix of one of her biggest hits. Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) has just been released by her label Nonesuch Records.

Last year k.d. lang released Makeover a collection of the various dance remixes she put out over the years. While her musical output has traversed many styles from country, to pop and torch songs – k.d. lang has also regularly put out remixes created by some of the top producers and DJs in the business.

Junior Vasquez, Love to Infinity, Wamdue and DJ Krush are just a few of the producers who’ve taken k.d. lang’s music into different realms. The cover art for Makeover features a previously unseen 1995 portrait of lang by David LaChapelle.

Since releasing the remix collection, lang has also teamed up with Orville Peck’s releasing Miss Chatelaine (Iron Hoof Remix) to celebrate Pride Month.

One song has always been off limits though – one of her biggest hits, Constant Craving.

The track was the winner of the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1993 and signaled k.d. lang’s crossover from country to the mainstream charts. k.d. lang says she was always protective of the song.

“I don’t think I initially had a real clear understanding of what remixes were, what they did, or what they were for, even though I spent a lot of time in the clubs,” k.d. lang said. “When it came to my own music, I usually felt kind of protective. When Constant Craving was the single, my team wanted to do a remix of it, and again, I was feeling protective and said ‘No, I don’t want to touch it.’ Of course, a lot of my music was remixed and did very well. When we were putting together the Makeover compilation, we realized we didn’t have a Constant Craving remix! And that was why.”

“I had spent some time in Miami in the early 90s hanging out and actually met Tracy Young in my social circles. When her name came up to do the remix of Constant Craving, it was a pleasant surprise to remember that she was a part of my pack, back in the day, so I’m very pleased to have Tracy’s fresh remix!” k.d. lang said.

Acclaimed dance producer Tracy Young debuted the remix during her headlining DJ sets at Miami Pride over the weekend.

Young has an impressive list of artists who’ve previously asked her to give their songs a different feel. She’s one of Madonna’s favourite remixers, and has also worked with everyone from Cyndi Lauper to Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Cher, Shakira, Debbie Gibson, P!nk, Rhianna and Lady Gaga.

Plus she’s also added her magic to remixes for Pet Shop Boys, Simply Red, Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Olivia Newton-John, Bright Light Bright Light, Tegan and Sara, and Kylie Minogue. While almost ever pop star on the planet has asked her to remix their work, Young always wanted to collaborate with k.d. lang.

“Throughout my production career, I’ve always wanted to work with k.d. lang and to have remixed Constant Craving is a true honor. The song continues to resonate through generations and it speaks about the struggles of life and the resiliency of the human spirit – an inspirational message that is so needed right now. k.d. lang’s distinctive vocals were incredible to work with and it is such a personal honor for me to continue the legacy of this song.” Young said of the new version of the song.

Take a listen to the new remix

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.