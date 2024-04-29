Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Ka’bel are back with some euphoric nu-disco vibes

Culture

Katie Underwood and Belinda Chapple, the two fifths of Bardot who perform as Ka’Bel, are back with an energetic and uplifting new song.

One in a Million was written by Michael Szumowski who also penned Bardot’s mega hit Poison.

Before making his mark as a songwriter behind the scenes, Szumowski was a member of Australian band Indecent Obsession who has a string of hits in the late 80s and early 90s.

For the production the duo turned to US based producer Dylan Bowes who they also worked with on their previous releases.

Underwood and Chapple first found success alongside Sophie Monk, Sally Polihronas and Tiffani Wood in the TV show Popstars which lead to the formation of BardotThey went on to have a string of dance hits between 2000 and 2001.

Since Bardot called it quits in 2002 Chapple has built up a career working as an Artistic Director and has introduce some of Australia’s up and coming talent to international markets. She’s also established her own interior design business.

Underwood went on to have further success on the charts scoring a huge hit with Beautiful when she collaborated with Disco Montego. She also released a jazz album and several albums of new age music. Alongside working as a meditation teacher, sound healer and massage therapist.

