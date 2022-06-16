Kadhja Bonet releases Kate Bush-inspired single ‘JGS’

LA-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Kadhja Bonet releases hypnotic, Kate Bush-esque new single JGS (Just Getting Started) on Ninja Tune.

It’s another highly personal release for the supremely talented vocalist who, when discussing the single, says that “my inspiration for JGS was my post partum depression. I often write what I need to hear and not what I want to say… this song is meant to remind you of the many opportunities for happiness you still have”.

JGS follows on from Bonet’s recent singles Dear Gina and For You — which received praise from Pitchfork, NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, Gal-dem, Loud and Quiet, The Line of Best Fit and Clash Magazine — and completes a triptych of mesmerising singles and videos in which Kadhja expresses a running message to ‘make time for yourself’.

“For You, Dear Gina, and JGS are all, in some way, about choosing yourself,” she comments.

The trio of releases are a glimpse into an upcoming full length album from Kadhja which she is currently working on. The accompanying video is Bonet’s first directing project in over a decade.

“I haven’t really truly directed anything in some time, and with good reason. It’s terrifying,” Bonet explains.

“It’s challenging to negotiate so many people’s skills, egos and schedules and for an introvert it’s quite overwhelming. I got very lucky with this production team and executive producer, Cole Santiago. As hard as it was to do – it was very liberating”.

The striking video features dancer Leanna Bremond who portrays Kadhja throughout, “my least favourite part of my job is having to be visible, so working with Leanna allowed me to represent myself without being seen”.

Since 2018’s Childqueen Kadhja has had a run of impressive collaborations with Childish Gambino, Free Nationals, SiR, Anderson .Paak and Khruangbin whom she opened for at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

“My forced hiatus from music has created an urgency in brand redirection,” Kadhja comments, reflecting on her break between recording her own music.

“I began making music to get to know myself and fortify connections, and in many ways, I derailed from that intention. I reflect on my last few years as a recording artist and see someone trying desperately to fit the mold, despite making music that does not. To be pretty, to be liked, to be relevant, good, or accepted”.

JGS is out now.

Image: Carlos Gonzalez

