Vetta Borne chats about her new song ’40-40′ and the power of identity

Sometimes you hear a song and instantly love it. That’s how we felt when heard the latest song from Australian artist Vetta Borne.

The hedonistic track, perfect for sweaty dancefloors, is about doing what you want, with who you want, without caring about the consequences of being seen.

We immediately wanted to know more about this new artist and the music they are making.

We caught up with Vetta via a video call and began by speaking about just how hard it is to write a song that is immediately catchy.

“Absolutely.” Borne says in agreement of the challenge. “I write almost every day, and I feel like 90 out of 100 songs that I’ve made this year are terrible. I probably have one good idea out of 100 songs that I make.”

Borne shares that the inspiration for 40-40 came from a third date.

“It’s about that third date that you have with somebody new. Where you kind of know that there’s a vibe, you know that you know enough about this person to know that you really want them.

“And your just kind of laying it on the table. You are kind of nervous, you’re like; is this the right time to tell you that I really want to be with you or is it too soon?”

Borne says the song is written from her own perspective as a queer woman on the dating scene, asked if the same concerns apply for guys, she’s not as sure.

“I’m queer, so I have no idea what guys act like anymore. It’s been a long time since that. But definitely for girls, it happens very quick.”

Vetta Borne is not completely new to the music scene. She originally launched her career under a different name and has had success with writing music for other artists as well as releasing her own tunes. Years ago, Vetta Borne put music out as Maribelle.

She explains why she decided to come up with a whole new identity.

“I did the name change, maybe about four or five years ago. I used to make music under the name Maribelle and before that Maribella Nez, which is my full name.

“It was around the time that my grandmother passed away. It shifted almost everything for me, because we were very close. I changed my life in so many different ways, and it really helped me figure out who I am.

“Unfortunately, it was from my grandmother passing, but because of this massive change in my life, it just felt right to start brand new with my music, and actually make music that I felt like was really authentic to me,

“I just wanted to pay homage to my grandmother. Her name was Violetta Sherborne. I just kind of abbreviated it and became Vetta Borne.

The change of name gave Vetta Borne the motivation she needed to create new music.

Vetta Borne says she hopes fans get a lot of fun out of her new offerings.

“I hope they just feel freedom. I hope they have a little cheeky dance wherever they are. I just want people to feel like themselves.

“Have fun. Nothing’s too serious. Nothing really matters. Just have a great time.”

40-40 is streaming now and available for download. Keep up to date with Vetta Borne via her website.

Graeme Watson