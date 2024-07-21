Keelan Mak shares ‘Straight with Me’

Aussie singer Keelan Mak has shared his latest offering, an upbeat single titled Straight with Me.

The track will feature on his upcoming EP Boy’s In Love and follows on from Naked Eye, the song her wrote alongside Troye Sivan and Vetta Bourne.

The upcoming EP promises to further showcase Mak’s distinctive blend of heartfelt lyrics and evocative melodies. The new instalment is a confident pivot from Mak’s previous woes; Boy’s In Love is an expression of sex, love, queerness, and youthful embrace. No longer is the club a place to cry.

“This body of work is really about feeling happy and myself for the first time. The earlier years of my career, I was told to sell a queer narrative and it never felt like me to do so. I was partly scared to be heavily queer in the public eye but I also just felt like it didn’t feel right to brand my work as ‘queer’.” Mak said.

“The EP is called Boy’s In Love and it really centres around my relationship with my own identity as well as the stories I’m telling in these songs. No heartbreak! Just some gay fun.” he added.

Straight With Me was co-written and produced with Lucy Blomklamp who has previously worked with a vast array of artists including Stevan, Ninajirachi, Becca Hatch, KIAN, Eliott, PRICIE, B.Wise and Miiesha.

“Straight With Me is about a queer canon event of sorts. I’m one of the unlucky ones who have fallen into the trap of a straight male gaze (some also call that lucky, each to their own). This track is kind of unserious but also so truthful. I’m past the point of caring about that kind of thing now but it’s still incredibly relatable for queer people.” Mak said.

After making its debut on Tripple J’s Home and Hosed earlier this week the track is now available for download and via streaming services.