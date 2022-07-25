Keep it locked on RTRFM 92.1 for Radiothon 2022

Community-supported radio station RTRFM is gearing up for its all-important subscription and donation drive Radiothon, calling on the people of Perth to give generously in the station’s 45th year on the airwaves.

This year’s Radiothon theme is “keep it locked”, a shout-out to presenters’ preferred sign-off and a nod to the fact that RTRFM has been a beloved fixture of WA music, culture and community since 1977, with plans to stick around for many years to come.

However, if listeners want to “keep it locked” to RTRFM for another 45 years, they’ll need to dig deep during its annual Radiothon and contribute by subscribing or donating.

“This has been one of the most special, celebratory years in RTRFM’s history, with our big birthday bash in Fremantle back in February, and the massive ‘45 Greatest WA Songs’ countdown in April—our most ‘listened to’ day of radio, ever,” says RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo.

“However, every year has its challenges—this is still community radio after all—including the postponement of our In the Pines fundraiser from April to September due to the COVID outbreak in WA, and the ongoing costs of regular maintenance to keep our humble studios humming.

“But even after 45 years, RTRFM is feeling fresh and ready for whatever the future holds. We just need the financial support of our listeners to ensure we can keep sharing alternative music, platforming local voices and putting on the live events you love.”

With Radiothon also comes the annual Radiothon Party, a three-venue, five-stage party across Northbridge. The station takes over The Rechabite (Main Hall, Goodwill Club, Hello Rooftop), The Bird and Ezra Pound on Saturday 6 August with some of the city’s best bands, DJs and crews. Tickets from rtrfm.oztix.com.au.

Radiothon 2022 runs from 5 – 14 August. You can subscribe or donate now at rtrfm.com.au and go in the running for the ‘Early Bird’ prize: a 12-seat suite to a sporting event at the RAC Arena.

