Keep On Fringing: Fringe World launches new artist grant initiative

ARTRAGE has launched the Keep On Fringing grant, to provide direct support to Fringe World artists that have experienced an unforeseen hardship in the lead up to or during their 2022 Festival season.

Launching as a pilot program, Festival participants will be able to apply for grants up to $1,500 to help get their show on stage, get back into costume and turn the music back on so they can successfully complete the rest of their Fringe World season.

ARTRAGE CEO Sharon Burgess said that the organisation was driven to find more ways to support artists.

“Through the grant we hope no Fringe World participant will have to cancel or compromise the quality of their show because of circumstances out of their control,” Burgess said.

The grant is funded directly through the generous support of Fringe World audiences who donate to the Fringe Fund when they purchase a ticket or donate directly at fringefund.org

Established in 2017, the Fringe Fund is one of the many initiatives managed by ARTRAGE that has the success of artists at its heart.

Along with supporting Keep On Fringing grants, donations to the Fringe Fund also support cash prizes for Fringe World Award winners to assist artists with touring and further show development. More than $298,000 has been awarded to artists through Fringe World Awards since 2012.

The Fringe Fund is also a means to support Fringe World artists who are impacted in other ways, such as in response to the February 2021 COVID-19 lockdown that happened mid-Festival.

More than $91,000 was donated to the Fringe Fund in response to the lockdown, all of which was returned to artists whose shows were adversely affected.

Applications for Keep On Fringing are now open. More information is available at fringefund.org

