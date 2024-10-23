Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

Musician Keiynan Lonsdale has been forced to pull out of The Court’s Neon Jungle Pride Party this November. Instead drag star Alyssa Edwards will be headlining the event.

“While The Court was excited to have Keiynan Lonsdale as the headliner, he’s recently

landed an exciting new movie deal and, as a result, won’t be able to perform at the

event” the venue said.

- Advertisement -

The good news is drag royalty Alyssa Edwards is available and ready to step into the spotlight.

Alyssa Edwards is one of the most iconic queens in the drag world, famous for her unforgettable stints on RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

With her larger-than-life personality, sharp wit, and jaw-dropping performances, Alyssa has captivated audiences worldwide, becoming a fan favourite for her over-the-top dance routines, flawless lip-syncs, and unmatched stage presence.

From headlining international tours to starring in her own Netflix series Dancing Queen, Alyssa has proven time and again that she is a true entertainment powerhouse.

Edwards will just be one element of The Court’s massive party. DJ and producer Tigerlily will be bringing the party vibes, local favourites like Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, and Cougar Morrison will be there too.

The Court’s resident DJ Kayty Banks will keep the energy soaring, while the Poof Doof crew will take over Verdict for a queer dance party. DJ Her Highness will be rounding off the nights entertainment.

Perth’s PrideFEST will have one of its highlights with the annual parade through the streets of Northbridge on Saturday, 23 November, and the party at The Court will run from 7pm to 3am. This year the event at The Court is dubbed ‘Neon Jungle’.



Tickets are now on sale