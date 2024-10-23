Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

Culture

Musician Keiynan Lonsdale has been forced to pull out of The Court’s Neon Jungle Pride Party this November. Instead drag star Alyssa Edwards will be headlining the event.

“While The Court was excited to have Keiynan Lonsdale as the headliner, he’s recently
landed an exciting new movie deal and, as a result, won’t be able to perform at the
event” the venue said.

- Advertisement -

The good news is drag royalty Alyssa Edwards is available and ready to step into the spotlight.

Alyssa Edwards is one of the most iconic queens in the drag world, famous for her unforgettable stints on RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

With her larger-than-life personality, sharp wit, and jaw-dropping performances, Alyssa has captivated audiences worldwide, becoming a fan favourite for her over-the-top dance routines, flawless lip-syncs, and unmatched stage presence.

From headlining international tours to starring in her own Netflix series Dancing Queen, Alyssa has proven time and again that she is a true entertainment powerhouse.

Edwards will just be one element of The Court’s massive party. DJ and producer Tigerlily will be bringing the party vibes, local favourites like Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, and Cougar Morrison will be there too.

The Court’s resident DJ Kayty Banks will keep the energy soaring, while the Poof Doof crew will take over Verdict for a queer dance party. DJ Her Highness will be rounding off the nights entertainment.

Perth’s PrideFEST will have one of its highlights with the annual parade through the streets of Northbridge on Saturday, 23 November, and the party at The Court will run from 7pm to 3am. This year the event at The Court is dubbed ‘Neon Jungle’.

Tickets are now on sale

Latest

Community

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

0
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Community

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Lifestyle

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

0
Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.
Culture

New Order to tour in 2025 with first show at Perth’s RAC Arena

0
The legendary band will playing their biggest hits.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

0
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Community

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Lifestyle

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

0
Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.
Culture

New Order to tour in 2025 with first show at Perth’s RAC Arena

0
The legendary band will playing their biggest hits.
News

Trans rights advocates say Mettam policy on gender recognition caters to the fringe

0
The Liberal leader has put trans rights on the agenda for the 2025 state election.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

Graeme Watson -
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Read more

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

OUTinPerth -
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Read more

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

OUTinPerth -
Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture