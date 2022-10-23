Kelela reemerges with club-ready new single ‘Happy Ending’

Following her much-anticipated re-emergence in September, Kelela returns with the club-ready new single, Happy Ending.

Produced by LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii, Kelela says the song draws inspiration from the rapture of a club crush and the release after a sexy buildup of tension.

The single is accompanied by an Alima Lee and Kelela co-directed vignette that centres on Black rave culture in New York City.

Last month, Kelela returned with her first new music since 2017’s Take Me Apart. The ethereal tune Washed Away and its visual have garnered widespread acclaim, with fans and critics alike celebrating the musician’s return.

In 2017, Kelela’s debut album, Take Me Apart, accelerated her inevitable rise to mainstream acclaim in both pop and underground culture. Intermixing elegance, futurism, divinity and sensuality, Kelela’s unique sound has carved her own artistic space.

Happy Ending is out now.

Image: Clifford Prince King

