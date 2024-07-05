Kellie-Jay Keen comes last in quest for spot in UK parliament

British women’s rights campaigner Kellie Jay Keen has come last in her quest to enter the UK parliament. Keen stood for the seat of Bristol where she one of six candidates voters could choose from.

While The Greens picked up the seat with Carla Denyer attracting 24,539 votes, Keen attracted just 196 votes at the completion of counting.

The result put her in the last spot behind Labour, the Conservatives, Reform UK, and the Liberal Democrats.

Keen, well know for campaigning against transgender people’s rights and recognition, launched her Party of Women in 2023 following her controversial tour of Australia and New Zealand. The party is registered as a private company with Keen as it’s sole director.

It is predicted that the party will secure no seats.

Kellie-Jay Keen speaks in front on the West Australian parliament in March 2023 – Graeme Watson

Keen had originally announced that she would be running for the nearby seat of Brighton Kemptown, but later switched to Bristol.

Across the UK the party managed to find 16 candidates to stand in the 650 different electorates spread across the nation. In a statement on social media Keen said the party would now focus on gaining representation on local councils.