Kenya: Five arrested over death of LGBTIA rights advocate Edwin Chiloba

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Police in Kenya have now arrested five people in relation to the death of fashion designer and LGBTIQA+ rights advocate Edwin Chiloba.

They include his longtime friend Jackton Odhiambo, who police have described as the main suspect of the brutal murder. Chiloba’s body was found inside a mental container dumped on the side of the road near the Kenyan town of Eldoret.

Initially LGBTIQA+ rights groups in the country speculated that his death may have been a hate-crime linked to his sexuality, but the police have not suggested that as a factor in the young man’s death. Chiloba had been the victim of an assault related to his sexuality just a few months ago.

None of the men detained have been charged, but a magistrate has given police permission to hold them in custody for 21 days while they continue their investigations.

The pathologist working on the case has told local media that Chiloba had died of asphyxiation. Socks were stuffed into his mouth and a piece of denim from jeans was tied around his face, Johansen Oduor said. “He died from asphyxia, which is caused by smothering.”

The pathologist said the young man’s nails were discoloured which was also a sign that he had died from a lack of oxygen. The pathologist said Chioloba had no other injuries, dismissing earlier media reports that suggested his eyes had been gouged out.

Human Rights groups have urged the Kenyan police to commit to finding the killers and holding them accountable.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.