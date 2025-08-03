Search
Kesha is ready to bring her latest sounds to Australia

Culture

Pop star Kesha will bring her The Tits Out Tour to Australia next year and will be appearing at Perth’s HPC (formerly HBF Stadium) on Thursday 26th February.

Kesha will arrive in Perth after playing shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. The tour focusses on hits from her two most recent albums 2023’s Gag Order and 2025’s Period. But don;t worry she’ll also be playing her big hits from earlier in her career too.

The singer has not announced a Sydney show, leading to speculation that she could be making appearance at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party which is scheduled for Saturday 28th February.

Kesha.

So far Kesha has released six albums of material. She made a big impact with her 2010 debut Animal which spawned the singles Tik Tok, Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug and Take It Off.

In 2012 she returned with Warrior, which featured Die Young, C’Mon and Crazy Kids. Next in her discography came 2017’s Rainbow, which was followed by 2020’s High Road.

On 2023’s Gag Order the singer explored a range of new sounds including psychedelic and experimental electronic influences. She returned to pop territory with Period.

Head to Destroy All Lines for ticket details.

