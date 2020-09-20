Khanh Ong chats about cooking, competitions, fashion and coming out

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Khang Ong first came to national attention on the popular TV show MasterChef Australia, this year he returned for a second helping as the show brought back some of the most popular contestents who have taken part in the cooking competition over the last decade.

This year Khanh drew attention to attention to the work of LGBTI youth organisation Minus18. Throughout the show he worn simple t-shirts with the message “You Are Loved”, and you could purchase a shirt of your own through his website, with profits going to the youth support organisation.

Now Khanh is hoping to help other community organisations projects come to life by signing on as an ambassador for the ANZ and Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras community grant scheme. The program aims to increase support and inclusivity for the LGBTIQ+ community nationwide by providing grants of up to $10,000 to LGBTIQ+ not-for-profit community organisations, charities and individuals.

“It’s nationwide, and it’s for all non-for-profits organisations, charities and individuals, but you can be in anything from education to community to anything really, it’s from the grassroots up and anyone can apply for these grants. ” Khank said when he caught up with OUTinPerth this week.

In a conversation with Graeme Watson, Khanh chatted about his TV career, his new book, dating, youth support, fashion and many other things. Take a listen to their chat.

Applications for the ANZ Mardi Gras Community Grants close 4th October, with successful applicants announced the week commencing the 16th November 2020.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.