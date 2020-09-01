Khanh Ong throws his support behind the ANZ Mardi Gras grant program

ANZ and Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras today opened applications for their combined national LGBTIQ+ community grants program, and MasterChef favourite Khan Ong is throwing his support behind the scheme.

The ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program aims to increase support and inclusivity for the LGBTIQ+ community nationwide by providing grants of up to $10,000 to LGBTIQ+ not-for-profit community organisations, charities and individuals.

ANZ research commissioned earlier this year found that the majority of Australia’s LGBTIQ+ community have been the victim of hurtful or homophobic language (69%) in the past 12 months. By contrast, less than half of non-LGBTIQ+ Australians believe that there’s an issue with hurtful language directed at the community (41%), demonstrating the need to further support the community, and groups helping champion inclusion.

ANZ Executive Sponsor of the Pride Network and ANZ Chief Finance Officer, Michelle Jablko said the the company was proud to be continuing it’s support of the program.

“As advocates of diversity, inclusion and respect, ANZ is proud to launch the program for the third consecutive year, continuing to show our unwavering support for Australia’s LGBTIQ+ community.

“We hope the 2020 grants can help more groups and individuals thrive in different ways and we look forward to seeing these take place throughout the year”.

The ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program provides financial funding for a wide range of purposes including Education and Training, Creation, Arts and Culture, and Community Development. To date, 30 grants have been given out since 2018 totaling $200,000.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Albert Kruger said they were excited to launch the 2020 program.

“We are delighted to officially open applications for the 2020 program, working in collaboration with ANZ to continue to provide funding to a diverse range of recipients under the LGBTIQ+ umbrella.

“The program highlights the incredible work of organisations and individuals across sports, arts, music, mental health, wellbeing and beyond and we look forward to supporting those who do so much to enrich the lives of our LBGTIQ+ community.” Kruger said.

MasterChef favourite Khanh Ong is one of the official ambassadors of the program. The celebrity chef has been using his time in lockdown to not only cook up a storm but also work on some new and exciting projects that are close to his heart, and his eager to see more projects support the LGBTIQ+ community.

Khanh shared that he is extremely passionate about this cause, having received support and a sense of belonging from youth LGBTIQ+ organisation Minus18, a past grant recipient, when he was younger.

He shared his belief that all LGBTIQ+ people should be treated with love and care and acknowledges that this grants program will help spread much-needed support further within the community. Khanh is also raising funds for Minus18 through the sale of his ‘You Are Loved’ tees that he wore throughout the MasterChef 2020 season.

“I’m excited to support the ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program. These grants provide vital support to the LGBTIQ+ community from a grassroots level and help build visibility and inclusion across the country.

“When I was younger, I went to many events held by Minus 18, a previous grant recipient, and I was able to connect with other people like me and be celebrated for who I was. Community groups like Minus 18 played a really important role in my young life and I want all LGBTIQ+ people to feel they have access to similar groups and community-led resources.” Khanh said.

Applications for ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants are open from today, 1 September until 4 October, with successful applicants announced the week commencing the 16 November 2020.

To apply and find out more information, visit www.anz.com/mardigrasgrants.

