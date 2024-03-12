Kim Wilde is set to tour Australia and play all her greatest hits

Eighties music legend Kim Wilde has announced an Australian tour for later this year.
Wilde will make her long awaited return to Australian shores with her first tour in eight years and will deliver a nostalgic and memorable Greatest Hits package.
The much-loved singer had a sting of hits in the 80’s and 90’s including Kids In America, You Keep Me Hangin’ On, If I Can’t Have You, Cambodia, You Came, View From A Bridge, Never Trust a Stranger, Love is Holy and Chequered Love.
To put her amazing career in perspective she has sold over 30 Million records globally and is the most successful British female artist of the 80’s. We’ve also loved her more recent work including her Christmas album and the fabulous Here Come the Aliens.
The tour will begins in Brisbane in October before heading to Tweed Heads, Sydney, Wollongong, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne.
Thursday 17th October BRISBANE, The Tivoli
Friday 18th October TWEED HEADS, Twin Towns
Saturday 19th October SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre
Sunday 20th October WOLLONGONG, Anita’s Theatre
Tuesday 22nd October PERTH, Astor Theatre
Thursday 24th October ADELAIDE, The Gov
Saturday 26th October MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre
Tickets:
PRESALE: Wednesday 13th March 11am AEDT / Brisbane 10am local / Perth 9am local
GENERAL PUBLIC: Thursday 14th March 11am AEDT / Brisbane 10am local / Perth 9am local
Snap up your tickets to the show.
OIP Staff
