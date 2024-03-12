Kimberley Blak Pride is set to run this April in Broome

Kimberley Blak Pride is set to run from 26 April through to 4 May bringing a celebration to Broome which is filled with events and activities.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the Out and Proud Kimberley Blak Pride Parade.

There will Also be the Official Festival Launch, and Spoken Word night, a healthy dose of Queerokie, and the Bobbi and Skye Lockyer Fashion Show with Nagula Jarndu.

Attendees will also be able to head to a round of Blak Ball Drag Bingo, and check out a Queer Movie Season too.

There will be an Out and Proud Symposium to discuss the big issues, and a massive Kimberley Blak Pride Dance Party.

Best of all most of the events are free, but if you want to head to some of the ticketed events move quickly because there’s only limited places available.

Head to the Kimberley Blak Pride page on Facebook for all the details.

OIP Staff

