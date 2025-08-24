Search
King Princess shares ‘Girls’ and tattoo promotion

Culture

King Princess is gearing up for the release of her third album record Girl Violence and has shared new single Girls.

King Princess  is the project of Brooklyn-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and actor Mikaela Straus.

To promote the new album King Princess has come up with a very different promotional plan – she’s teamed up with some tattoo parlors.

King Princess photographed by Connor Cunningham.

To celebrate the release of Girl Violence, King Princess is partnering with a curated selection of tattoo shops around the world – all run by women and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community – including two in Australia for a global flash tattoo event on Saturday, September 13.

Each tattoo shop will be creating custom flash sheets based on the album’s visual world, and everyone tattooed will be entered into a raffle to win prizes, including signed vinyl and prints, Girl Violence merch, and guest list spots for upcoming KP shows.

King Princess, her label and each participating tattoo shop will be making donations to local charities who support the LGBTQ+ communities.

The two locations in Australia are Crucible Tattoo in Melbourne and the Joya Tattoo Collective in Sydney.

Girl Violence will be released on 12th September and features thirteen tracks; Girl Violence, Jaime, Origin, I Feel Pretty, Cry Cry Cry, Get Your Heart Broken, Girls, Covers, Say What You Will, RIP KP, Alone Again, Slow Down and Shut Up and Serena.

Take a listen to Girls.

