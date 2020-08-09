KISS club returns to PICA to showcase new works in development

KISS club, the annual showcase of interactive theatrical works in development returns to PICA this September.

Celebrating its 10th year in 2020, KISS club is a performance event for ideas in development. This year it features 7 works from an exciting selection of Perth artists working across live and experimental performance. Co-curated by PICA and pvi collective, artists will present 10 minutes of a work in progress to an audience, giving them a chance to trial new ideas and receive immediate and supportive feedback.

KISS club is always a rich collision of evolving ideas and art forms. Artists are playing with the participatory, the poetic, the performance lecture, social experiments with currency, musical possibilities of neurological equipment, VR playgrounds with imaginary friends, and choose-your-own-adventures.

KISS club 2020 reveals an appetite from artists to unpack global and social pressure points including notions around nature, colonisation, agency, power, sex, wealth and social and cultural relationships.

The 2020 line up includes Imaginary Friend by Danielle Freakley, neurodiVERSE by Gabbi Fusco, Khatarnaak Khaza (Dangerous Woman) by Dureshawar Khan, Generating Infinite Worth by Rose Kingdom-Barron, Outcalls Only by Sam Nerida, Takatāpui by Daley Rangi and Zoology by Talya Rubin and Nick James.

A hit each year with audiences, this fast and fun performance night regularly sells out. Get in quick as tickets are strictly limited.

Head to PICA to secure your tickets.

OIP Staff, Image: Jacinta Larcombe’s Slutdrop at KISS Club 2019.

Declaration: OUTinPerth Managing Editor is a former employee of pvi collective.

