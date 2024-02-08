Kylie and Dannii Minogue both have new songs this week!

Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue are both really supportive of each other’s career and have performed together on many occasions.

Dannii appeared as a surprise guest at Kylie’s WorldPride set in 2023, they’ve teamed up for the stomping track 100 Degrees and those of us who are little older fondly remember their rendition of Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin’s Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves on Young Talent Time.

This week the sisters will go to head-to-head in the charts, because they’ve both new tracks out that see them collaborating with other artists.

Dannii has her new song Thinking ‘Bout Us which is alongside Sydney DJ Autone.

Eagle-eyed fans might spot some references to some of Dannii’s classic videos from decades ago included in the clip.

Kylie, fresh of her Grammy win for Padam Padam earlier this week, also has new music out. She’s joined Sia for her new song Dance Alone.

It’s the first track from Sia’s new album Reasonable Woman which will be released on Friday 3rd May. Alongside the colab with Kylie, there will also be appearance from Chaka Khan, Labrinth, Paris Hilton and others.

Which tune do you love the most?

OIP Staff

