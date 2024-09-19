Kylie’s got a new song, a new album and a world tour!

Kylie Minogue has announced she has a new song to share, a whole new album and she’s hitting the road for a world tour – and it’ll all start in Perth!

After teasing a big announcement yesterday, Kylie shared new album Tension II would be released on October 18 and feature nine new tracks, and new single Lights, Camera, Action would arrive on 27th September.

Shortly afterward the singer confirmed that she’d be launching a new tour that will begin with dates in the UK, Asia and Australia.

The tour will be start here in Perth on 15th February with a show at RAC Arena, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

She’ll play Adelaide’s AEC Arena on 18th February, then two shows at the Rod Laver Arena on 20th and 21st of February. Kylie will take over Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on the 26th February before wrapping up the Australian leg with two shows at Qudos Bank Arena on the 1st and 2nd of March.

The tour will then head to Bangkok, Tokyo, Kaosiung, Manila, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Shefield, London, Nottingham, Birmingham, with more locations to be added.

“I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. ​ I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!” ​Kylie said.

Promoters say the tour will be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011’s Aphrodite Les Folies Tour that had a massive 77 dates.



Minogue last toured Australia in 2019 following the release of her country-tinged record Golden. She’s subsequently released Disco (2020) and Tension (2023).

The new album Tension II will feature nine new tracks plus several singles that have already been released in 2024.

The new record will also feature the fresh single Lights, Camera, Action.



Track list below.

1. Lights Camera Action

​2. Taboo

​3. Someone For Me

​4. Good As Gone

​5. Kiss Bang Bang

​6. Diamonds

​7. Hello

​8. Dance To The Music

​9. Shoulda Left Ya

​10. Edge Of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)

​11. My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

​12. Midnight Ride (with Orville Peck & Diplo)

​13. Dance Alone (with Sia)

The album will be the 17th in Kylie’s career, her self-titled debut was released in 1988.

