Kylie Minogue accidently shares that an Aussie tour is in the works

Kylie Minogue has shared that she’s planning an Australian tour.

The singer revealed the news during an appearance on a radio show with Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody. Minogue was a guest on their show on Melbourne’s Fox101.9 on Tuesday.

I want to say yes. Yes. The answer is yes!” We’re just locking down details,” Minogue said when asked if she’d be launching an Australian tour soon.

Immediately after she added that it was maybe news she was not supposed to share yet.

“Maybe I wasn’t meant to say that, but yeah,” Minogue added.

Minogue last toured Australia in 2019 with her Golden Tour which saw her play shows in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and two regional shows in New South Wales and Queensland.

Fans will be hoping she includes Perth on her itinerary when she shares the dates of any upcoming tour, following Troye Sivan and Taylor Swift both leaving the west coast of their schedules.

Kylie brought her 1991 Rhythm of Love tour to the Perth Entertainment Centre, but skipped Perth when she returned in 1998 for Intimate and Live.

She returned again in 2001 for the On a Night Like This tour, and came back again in 2006 playing three nights at the Burswood Dome for The Homecoming Tour.

When she toured in 2008 with the KylieX show only Sydney and Melbourne were included, but Perth was included for 2011’s Aphrodite Les Folies tour.

The Anti-Tour in 2012 marked Kylie’s 25 years in music, and saw her play b-sides and deep cuts, there were only five shows in total taking in Sydney, Melbourne, London and two nights in Manchester.

Perth fans welcomed Kylie back in March 2015 for Kiss Me Once when she played the RAC Arena, and her last visit for the Golden tour saw her play on the South Perth foreshore.

Since her 2019 visit to Perth Kylie mnogue has released her Disco album and last year’s hugely popular Tension record. On top of that she’s put out collaborations with Sia, Orville Peck, and her current single which sees her teaming up with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.

Most recently Minogue had a successful residency in Las Vegas which saw her play 20 shows between November last year and May 2024.