Kylie Minogue and Orville Peck reveal new duet

Culture

Kylie Minogue and Orville Peck have teamed up with producer Diplo for a new country disco duet.

The trio revealed their new collaboration during an appearance at WeHo Pride in West Hollywood.

Taking to the stage alongside Kylie Peck said their collaboration was “a disco country song, because we had to do a little bit of me and a little bit of Kylie.”

Fans captured the performance and posted clips to social media sites. The track features lyrics mentioning moonlight skies and midnight rides.
It’s been suggested the new tune is titled Midnight Ride.

It’s not clear where the new song will appear. Orville Peck has just released his album Stampede Vol 1 which includes duets with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, and others. A collaboration with Kylie would fit perfectly into the anticipated second volume.

While Kylie’s most recent album Tension only came out last year, she’s reportedly been back in the studio already working on new tracks with Lostboy the producer who helped create her smash Padam Padam.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

