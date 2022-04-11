Kylie Minogue releases live album ‘Infinite Disco’

Intergalactic pop princess Kylie Minogue has just released the album version of her live concert performance of Infinite Disco.

The live show was broadcast digitally around the world last November, celebrating the release of her latest album Disco.

The concert included most of the tracks from Disco, along with classics like I Should Be So Lucky, Slow, and Come Into My World.

“I absolutely LOVED seeing all your reactions watching the Infinite Disco streams around the world,” Kylie said of the release.

“Relive those mems and the rush of our Galactic Disco!”

Infinite Disco is out now.

