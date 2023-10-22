Kylie Minogue shares new ‘Tension’ remixes

Hot on the mega-sales and chart-topping success of her Tension album, Kylie Minogue has released a series of remixes of the album’s second single and title track.

Tension is given a makeover by Chromeo, KDA, Shadow Child and George Reid. It’s four different takes on the tune ranging from disco to techno and forest rave (is that a genre?).

Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo were huge around fifteen years ago, but they’ve recently come out of hibernation and will have a new album out in 2024 – their first in six years. They’ve also taken the time to add an extra layer of disco funk Kylie’s latest hit.

With a tinkling piano and extra strings, this remix makes you want to don a white suit with wide lapels and head to the middle of a dancefloor. As the track continues some seriously funky bass is added.

The KDA remix is filled with an unusual mix of forest sounds, odd blips, whoops and bops and a repetitive deep rumbling synthesizer. Kylie’s vocals remain out the front of the mix.

Shadow Child’s take on the tune is really pumping. It’s got a real 90’s techno vibe. Shadow Child is the moniker of British DJ Simon Neale who also performs as Dave Spoon. He’s previous remixed tunes for Pet Shop Boys and Dizzee Rascal.

While George Reid was the 4th Prime Minister of Australia, this George Reid is one half of British electronic music duo AlunaGeorge.

This version is hyper! Hold on to your hat and the beats come flying at you. This is the version you want to hear in a club at the height of the evening. Find us some glowsticks!

