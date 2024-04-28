Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Mexico moves closer to outlawing conversion therapy practices

News

Mexico has taken a significant step towards prohibiting conversion therapy by passing legislation in the upper house to ban the practice.

The Senate had initially passed a bill in 2022, but it failed to clear the lower house. Recently, the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, passed a new bill, which the Senate also ratified on April 25th.

- Advertisement -

Under the new legislation, practitioners of conversion therapy could face fines and, in more severe cases, prison terms ranging from two to six years.

The bill passed in the senate by a vote of 77-4, with 15 representatives abstaining from the vote.

The practice of conversion therapy is already illegal in several Mexican jurisdictions.

Under the new legislation conversion therapy will be defined as “any type of treatment, therapy, service, or practice that hinders, restricts, impedes, undermines, nullifies, or suppresses a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.”

Harsher penalties will apply if the practices undertaken involves people under the age of 18, older adults or people with disabilities.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. 

For the laws to be adopted they must know be approved by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The President’s stance on the issue is unknown.

Obrador, who is often referred to by his initials as AMLO, will come to the end of his term soon with Presidential elections being held on 2nd of June.

The president has previously endorsed a National Day Against Homophobia, Lesbophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia in Mexico. He has also condemned hate crimes against LGBTIQA+ people describing them as part of conservative ideologies.

President Obrador did get himself in hot water earlier this year after he met with Salma Luévano, one of the first people who transgender to be elected to parliament.

After their meeting he described Luévano as a “man dressed as a woman.” He later issued an apology for the comment.

 

Latest

Culture

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

0
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Culture

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

0
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Culture

Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

0
The singer has recently opened up about exploring his sexuality.
History

On This Gay Day | UK takes first steps to decriminalise homosexuality

0
On this day in 1954, the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

0
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Culture

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

0
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Culture

Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

0
The singer has recently opened up about exploring his sexuality.
History

On This Gay Day | UK takes first steps to decriminalise homosexuality

0
On this day in 1954, the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time.
Culture

Are you an aspiring writer over 50 years of age?

0
Here's a grant to help you begin your journey.

Discover the story of ‘Curve’ magazine on Netflix

Graeme Watson -
Curve magazine made a significant mark as a magazine created by lesbians for lesbians.
Read more

Perth will be the first date on tour schedule for Fletcher

OUTinPerth -
After Perth Fletcher will head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
Read more

Listen to ‘Potential’ the new song from Lauv

Graeme Watson -
The singer has recently opened up about exploring his sexuality.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture