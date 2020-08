Kylie releases glitter filled video for ‘Say Something’

Music,News

Kylie Minogue has released a video for her new track Say Something and it’s a bright shiny, glitter filled, affair that references many classic disco elements from the 1970s.

The track is the first taste from the singers upcoming album DISCO which will be out in November. It will be Kylie’s 15th album in her long career. Her first record came out in 1987.

Take a look at the video.

