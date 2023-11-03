Kylie shares new single and announces new version of ‘Tension’ album

Kylie Minogue has released Hold On To Now as the third single from her Tension album, and shared that next week a special extended version of the record will be available.

Tension (The Extended Mixes) will feature the same eleven tracks as the standard version of the album but they’ll all be presented in an extended form.

Kylie’s sixteenth studio album Tension earned her a Number 1 album in Australia and the UK, and Kylie is nominated 4 ARIA awards including the publicly voted Song Of The Year at this year’s ceremony.

Today also sees Kylie kick off her first ever run of headline shows in Las Vegas at Voltaire – The Venetian Resort’s new nightlife sensation. Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire promises to usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Kylie at the forefront in an exclusive US residency.

The venue’s opening on November 3 kicks off the Australian pop icon’s first Vegas Residency where she will perform tracks from her new album alongside many of her greatest hits.

Fans will also be hoping that the singer will soon announce a new World Tour to showcase the songs from her most recent album. Kylie last toured with her Golden album in 2018 and 2019, appearing in Perth towards the end of the run of dates in March 2019.

Since then the singer has put out two albums Disco and Tension giving her heaps of new songs fans will want to see performed live.

OIP Staff

