Labor commits $10 million to LGBTIQA+ inclusive health care

Earlier this week Labor announced that a re-elected Albanese Government will invest $10 million to strengthen Medicare for LGBTIQA+ Australians by improving their access to inclusive, culturally safe primary care.

The $10 million election commitment will support primary healthcare providers to improve their skills and knowledge to deliver inclusive LGBTIQA+ healthcare. A training provider will be selected through a competitive grants process.

Labor will also introduce a voluntary accreditation program so that healthcare providers can be recognised for meeting best practice for LGBTIQA+ care, helping patients identify safe and trusted services.

This announcement is the next step in the Albanese Labor Government’s National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People (Action Plan), released in December 2024 and developed in partnership with LGBTIQA+ communities and an Expert Advisory Group.

Announcing the latest funding commitment Health and aged Care Minister Mark Butler said the party was committed to strengthening Medicare for all Australians.

“The LGBTIQA+ community knows that only Labor will continue to strengthen Medicare for all Australians.

“I am proud of the strides we’ve taken in our first term of government, from securing PrEP during supply shortages, to investing in medical research and delivering the first ever LGBTIQA+ Health Action Plan.

“A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will continue to work in partnership with the LGBTIQA+ community to improve inclusive care nationwide.”

Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney was also on hand for the announcement.

“From working as a nurse during the HIV/AIDS crisis, to campaigning with the ACTU for marriage equality, I’ve always been proud to stand with the LGBTIQA+ community for equality and liberation.

“Supporting frontline health professionals to deliver inclusive care is essential – it will break down the barriers that prevent too many LGBTIQA+ Australians from getting the care they need.” Kearney said.

The latest funding announcement follows a series of health-related commitments made during the party’s first term in office.

That incudes a $13 million grants program for LGBTIQA+ health services and initiatives, $2 million to collect data through La Trobe University’s health and wellbeing LGBTIQA+ surveys, and a $500,000 commitment to expand InterAction for Health and Human Rights InterLink program.

The party has also committed $22 million in health and medical research for the LGBTIQA+ community through the Medical Research Future Fund, alongside $43.9 million to put Australia on track to eliminate the transmission of HIV by 2030 and establishing the National HIV Taskforce.

The fiunding commitment has been welcomed by Health Equity Matters, CEO Dash Health-Paynter said it was essential that people could seek treatment without fearing discrimination or stigma.

“Health Equity Matters welcomes this vital investment in culturally safe healthcare for LGBTIQA+ Australians.

“With higher-than-normal rates of mental and physical health challenges, this funding directly addresses critical barriers to care.

“The training and accreditation model will help create healthcare environments where LGBTIQA+ people can seek treatment without fear of discrimination or stigma.” Heath-Paynter said.

Carolyn Gillespie, Chair of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA), also welcomed the announcement.

“LHA welcomes the Albanese Labor Government’s commitment to delivering on the Action Plan’s promise of a healthier, more inclusive Australia. Too often, LGBTIQA+ people avoid accessing care or do not feel safe when they seek help due to services that do not understand or respond to their needs.

“Building the capacity of primary care to ensure LGBTIQA+ people have equitable access is greatly needed. It is critical that this commitment supports LGBTIQA+ community-controlled health and wellbeing organisations to play a central role so that ongoing meaningful relations with Primary Health Networks can be enhanced and sustained.”