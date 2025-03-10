Labor commits $2.25 million for LGBTIQA+ sector

Newly re-elected WA Premier Roger Cook has committed to a landmark $2.25 million funding program to strengthen the LGBTIQA+ sector in Western Australia.

Rainbow Futures, the peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities announced the pre-election commitment today, following the government’s successful re-election. In addition, the party has promised to invest in inclusive and affirming services for LGBTIQA+ communities in WA.

- Advertisement -

Rainbow Futures WA (RFWA) CEO, Misty Farquhar welcomed the funding commitment “as a crucial step in addressing the gaps that have long been filled by volunteers in under-resourced organisations and community groups without government backing.”

Rainbow Futures CEO Misty Farquhar.

Last year, Labor allocated $900,000 to the development of the first ever WA LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, leading to the appointment of RFWA as the state’s LGBTIQA+ peak body and enabling founding member organisations Living Proud and Transfolk WA to appoint inaugural CEOs.

“As a result of RFWA’s ongoing advocacy, this new funding promises to take things one step further – acknowledging the vital work of the diverse LGBTIQA+ sector in WA, and allowing service delivery to continue,” said Farquhar. “We will work with the government to ensure these services remain sustainable, and that any new initiatives are shaped by the LGBTIQA+ community.”

In correspondence with the WA LGBTIQA+ Peak Body, Rainbow Futures WA, the Labor Party has also committed to prioritising LGBTIQA+ law reform promised in the previous term of government, including updating anti-discrimination protections under the Equal Opportunity Act and surrogacy and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) reform.

Farquhar is firm that the promise of funding will not shift Rainbow Futures focus from long overdue law reform.



“RFWA will continue to advocate for action on protections against conversion practices, an end to deferrable medical interventions on intersex people, and gender recognition reform that prioritises self-determination.” they said.

The funding commitment has also been welcomed by other leading LGBTIQA+ organisations in the state.

Living Proud CEO Meaghan Holden.

Living Proud CEO Meaghan Holden also said the announcement was welcomed .

“Living Proud warmly welcomes the state government’s commitment, marking a historic milestone for the LGBTIQA+ community in Western Australia. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we recognise this as the most significant commitment from any government to date.” Holden said.

“We are dedicated to collaborating closely with the government and its departments to develop services and initiatives that are safe, informed, and tailored to meet the needs of the LGBTIQA+SB community across the state.”

Transfolk WA CEO Sam Gibbings.

Sam Gibbings, the CEO of Transfolk WA said the it was a great step that the government was working on developing services in conjunction with the community.

“Transfolk WA welcomes the announcement committing to both sector funding and investment in inclusive healthcare services.

“We hear from our community every day about discrimination and frustrating wait times for gender-affirming care. In order for these initiatives to truly work, they need to be developed with direct input from our community.

“Building trust is the only way to make sure the people who need these services will actually use them.” Gibbings said.

WAAC CEO Dr Daniel Vujcich.

WAAC CEO, Dr Daniel Vujcich, also had positive words about the funding commitment.

“WAAC welcomes the Government’s commitment to supporting the LGBTIQA+ community. Addressing systemic issues, such as discriminatory laws, and ensuring equitable access to safe, inclusive and affirming healthcare must be urgent priorities for the upcoming term.

“WAAC encourages the Government to collaborate closely with the sector to ensure that responses are designed and led by the LGBTIQA+ community.

“In order to be effective, responses to community issues must always be rooted in the principle of “nothing about us, without us”. Dr Vujcich said.