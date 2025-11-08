Search
Labor powerbroker Graham Richardson dies aged 76

Former federal minister and Labor party powerbroker Graham Richardson has died aged 76 following a long health battle.

Richardson served a senator for New South Wales and was a minister in both the Hawke and Keating governments. After his time in federal parliament he was a political commentator writing in newspapers and appearing as a host and regular guest on Sky News programs.

Richardson is best know for being a behind-the-scenes power broker of the right faction of the Labor party.

Graham Richardson.

Richardson joined the party as a teenager and quickly became involved in union organising and became a party official for many years.

In 1983 he was elected to the Australian senate as Bob Hawke became the Prime Minister and replaced the Liberal government of Malcolm Fraser. He was re-elected in 1984, 1987 and 1993 but retired the following year citing ill health.

He served as Minister for the Environment, Sport, Social Security, Health and other portfolios during his time in cabinet in both the Hake and Keating governments.

During his time in politics and after leaving office Richardson was involved in a number of scandals, including the radio ‘cash for comment’ controversy where it was found that talkback radio hosts were failing disclose their personal interests.

In 1999 Richardson was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Over the years he had many operations to remove tumours and extensive surgery to prolong his life.

Richard was a supporter of marriage equality and argued against the Turnbull government’s approach of holding a postal vote on the issue, arguing that politicians should be given a free vote on the issue in parliament.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

