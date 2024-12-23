Lady Gaga says new album is influenced by industrial dance music

Lady Gaga has given an insight into her upcoming album, saying it has been strongly influenced by industrial dance music.

So far fans got their first taste of the record with the single Disease which showcased the sound. While she’s also had a hit with Die with a Smile a duet with Bruno Mars.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the singer shared details of her as yet unnamed seventh album which is expected to be released in February.

Lady Gaga photographed by Graeme Watson.

“I loved learning about industrial music and about all the different crevices of electronic music,” she continued. “One of the things I’ve probably been judged for in my career was not sticking to one thing. But not sticking to one thing is my life force.” Gaga said.

One of the musicians Gaga has collaborated with is French producer and DJ Gesaffelstein, who has previously worked with Daft Punk, Miss Kitten and Lil Nas X.

Disease got rave reviews from music critics but only just cracked the Australian Top 40, coming in at number 39 on the charts. The song fared better in the USA where it made it to number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it entered the Top 10 in the UK rising to number 7.