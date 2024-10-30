Search
Lady Gaga shares video for new track ‘Disease’

Culture

Just in time for Halloween Lady Gaga has released a spooky video for her new song Disease.

The fresh track arrived just a few days ago and fans are loving the singer new darker more industrial sound.

The Mother Monster plays several different characters in the video which sees her chained up, and at one stage vomiting blood.

The track is the first release off the singer’s forthcoming seventh album.

Gaga took to Instagram to share her joy that fans are loving her latest song.

“I honestly am trying to find the right words to say – I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy. 

“I’m so grateful and overwhelmed at your love for Disease. Keep dancing. There’s a LOT more to come. 

“I haven’t seen our community like this in a very long time. Thank you for coming on this ride w me all these years and still showing up for the music also…happy Halloween.”  

It’s been suggested that the singer will also be heading out on a World Tour but it won’t be until 2026 because so many big tours are planned for next year, making it difficult to lock in stadiums for the required dates.

The singer left Australia off her Chromatica Ball Tour of 2022 and her Joanne Tour of 2018. She last visited Australia a decade ago during her Artpop era.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

