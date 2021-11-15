Last chance to ride with Dykes on Bikes in the PrideFEST Parade

Are you looking to ride with the Dykes on Bikes this Pride season? Well now’s your chance!

DoB WA are calling out for interested lesbians, queer women, non-binary folks and any in the community who are interested in taking on the Pride Parade as part of the iconic Dykes on Bikes float.

Today is the last chance to register to join in this year’s celebrations, so now’s the time to start your engines.

Head over to Dykes On Bikes WA’s Facebook page and shoot them a message to register your interest!

OIP Staff

