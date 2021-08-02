Laurel Hubbard makes history at the Tokyo Olympics

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has made history as the first transgender athlete at the Olympics.

Hubbard’s quest for Olympic gold has come to a sudden end though, she failed on all three of her snatch lifts, eliminating her before the clean and jerk round.

As she did not have a successful lift in the competition she’s finish at the bottom of the tally board.

Hubbard was unsuccessful at lifting 120kgs on her first attempt, and then failed at two attempts lifting 125kgs. She did appear to have success on her second lift, but the two of the three judges declared the attempt disallowed because she bent her elbow.

Chinese weight lifter Li Wenwen set a new world record lifting 140kgs on her third snatch attempt.

Hubbard has rarely commented on the debate around her inclusion in the games, but spoke to the media after he appearance.

“I am not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games,” Hubbard said.

“And as such I would particularly like to thank the International Olympic Committee for, I think, really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, it is inclusive, accessible.

“Similarly, I would like to thank the International Weightlifting Federation. They have been extraordinarily supportive.”

“I think that they, too, have shown that weightlifting is an activity that’s open to all the people of the world.” Hubbard said.

