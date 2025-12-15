Leading LGBTIQA+ organisations voice solidarity with the Jewish community

Multiple LGBTIQA+ organisations have voiced support and solidarity with the Jewish community following the mass shooting incident on Sunday night at Bondi Beach.

Fifteen people were killed by two gunmen who opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration being held near the Bondi Pavilion. One of the gunmen was also killed, while the second is in hospital under police guard. More than 40 people were injured, including two police officers.

ACON shared their condolences with members of the Jewish community.



“ACON shares in the grief and loss felt by so many Australians in the wake of yesterday’s horrific attack in Bondi.

“This was an antisemitic act of terror on the first night of Hanukkah, targeting Jewish Australians as they gathered to celebrate a festival of spreading light. We send our deepest condolences to members of the Jewish community, including many who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.” they said in a social media post.

“Today, we are thinking of the families and friends who have lost loved ones. We wish people who are injured a speedy recovery. Our spirits are lifted by the courage of emergency personnel, first responders and bystanders.

“Our communities know about hate and terror. Yesterday’s events oppose the values we have spent decades fighting for – inclusion, respect, acceptance and welcome. We will continue to work so that Australia is a society that celebrates every part of our rich diversity and where everyone is safe.”

Melbourne based Thorne Harbour Health also voiced condolences and reminded people of the counseling services available.

“This violence is a direct attack on the values we stand for. We stand in solidarity with Jewish Australians, and affirm that all communities in Australia deserve to live safely, with dignity and wellbeing.” they said.

Perth based community group Living Proud also spoke out.

“This violence and hatred has no place in a country like Australia. This is not who we are as a society. No place for violence. No place for hatred. Ever.

“We proudly stand with the Jewish community who are suffering and who have lost. We all deserve to live safely.” they said.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which has often run large scale events in the area where the attack occurred, also out out a statement.

“We stand in grief with the victims, their loved ones, and the wider community. Our love and solidarity are with the Jewish community.

“We stand against antisemitism, racism, and all forms of hate – hate and violence have no place in our world; care, compassion, community, and infinite love do.” they said.

Politician Alex Greenwich, who holds the seat of Sydney in the NSW state parliament also spoke out against antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is real, and it is felt by Jewish Australians every week. NSW has passed some of the strongest antisemitism and hate-crime laws in the country, with my support.” Greenwich said.

“It is also clear that we need to further strengthen our gun laws, and I will work with the government to do so.

“Sadly, laws alone can’t stop all hate — but love can go a long way. So today, and every day, let’s show love and solidarity with our Jewish friends, family, neighbours, co-workers, and the entire community.”

Victorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities, Joe Ball, posted to Instagram a candlelit photo of himself in a rainbow kippah, accompanied by the caption, “Hate must never extinguish the light. May their memory be a blessing.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au