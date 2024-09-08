Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Legal experts raise concern over Virgin’s methods of monitoring staff’s Grindr hookups

News

Legal experts have raised concerns over the approach Virgin Australia has taken to monitoring staff member’s activities.

Guardian Australia filed an in-depth report on a recent Fair Work Commission case which revealed some of the methods the airline uses to keep track of its cabin crews’ behaviours while they are on stopovers.

- Advertisement -

In August the Fair work Commission overturned the sacking of a crew member named Dylan Macnish. The company had dismissed the flight attendant from his employment over two incidents where they alleged that he’d broken the company’s policies.

Firstly, they were concerned that Macnish had drunk a glass of wine at a company Christmas party when it was only seven and half hours until he was due to report to duty. The company insists that crew members do not consume alcohol for 8 hours before they work.

The second incident which led to the team member being given his marching orders, related to him breaching the company’s fatigue policy by using dating app Grindr to arrange a hook-up.

The Fair Work Commission heard that in November 2023 Macnish had asked to move from an 8am flight to Perth to another flight later in the afternoon. He said his request was due to fatigue after he was unable to sleep after a medical incident with a passenger on his flight the previous day.

The company was concerned that Macnish may have been out the previous evening, and because he had previously asked to be taken off the roster via the fatigue policy three times in the preceding three months. The company obtained swipe card date and surveillance footage from his accommodation.

They then wrote to him and informed him that he was under investigation as the footage had shown him leaving his room at 5:13am and returning with a guest five minutes later. The guest left his room at 9am.

The company terminated his employment saying he had been engaging in social activities. During the Fair Work Hearing Macnish said he had organised a casual sex connection through the dating app Grindr, and he had hoped that the physical interaction would help him get to sleep.

His dismissal was overturned by Fair Work Australia, and the airline also lost an appeal against the decision, and they have been ordered to reinstate the crew member.

While the Fair Work Decision did not address the company’s methodology of accessing CCTV footage, legal experts have questioned the company’s approach. Virgin Australia said they had obtained the footage and swipe card date legally.

Read the report at The Guardian.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Jungle, Aloe Blacc, Nice Biscuit, Andre 3000 and Jon Hopkins.
Community

Stand Bi Us: Australia’s largest Bi Event is back for a fifth year

0
Consent, sex, zines, and more are on the agenda at the largest bi+ event in the country.
News

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia says government has shown “strong leadership” on census

0
The Albanese government is being thanked for revisiting its decision about the 2026 census.
News

Just.Equal say census debacle could have been avoided with an Equality Minister

0
The rights organisation has advocated for an Equality Minister and LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commisisoner.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Jungle, Aloe Blacc, Nice Biscuit, Andre 3000 and Jon Hopkins.
Community

Stand Bi Us: Australia’s largest Bi Event is back for a fifth year

0
Consent, sex, zines, and more are on the agenda at the largest bi+ event in the country.
News

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia says government has shown “strong leadership” on census

0
The Albanese government is being thanked for revisiting its decision about the 2026 census.
News

Just.Equal say census debacle could have been avoided with an Equality Minister

0
The rights organisation has advocated for an Equality Minister and LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commisisoner.
News

Happy 30th Birthday to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

0
The iconic film first appeared in Australian cinemas on this day in 1994.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Jungle, Aloe Blacc, Nice Biscuit, Andre 3000 and Jon Hopkins.
Read more

Stand Bi Us: Australia’s largest Bi Event is back for a fifth year

Graeme Watson -
Consent, sex, zines, and more are on the agenda at the largest bi+ event in the country.
Read more

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia says government has shown “strong leadership” on census

OUTinPerth -
The Albanese government is being thanked for revisiting its decision about the 2026 census.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture