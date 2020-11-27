Australia’s 50 most inspirational LGBTIQ+ leaders announced

Australia professional services firm Deloitte have teamed up with Google Australia and Energy Australia to develop a list of who they see as the 50 best LGBTIQ+ role models and leaders from across corporate Australia, the public sector, politics and the wider community.

The organisations hope that by sharing the impactful stories of these LGBTI+ role models it will further inspire all people to work towards creating more inclusive workplaces and communities.

For the first time the list includes two spiritual leaders, Father Stuart Soley (Parish Priest, Saint Mark’s Anglican Church Fitzroy) and transgender Anglican priest, Josephine McDonnell Inkpin (Lecturer in Church History and Senior Tutor at St Francis Theological College in Brisbane).

The 2020 list includes individuals who identify as trans and gender-diverse, non-binary, queer, and bisexual, and includes several Indigenous, culturally and linguistically diverse, neurodiverse, and spiritual leaders.

Among those featured in the 2020 list are Anna Brown (CEO, Equality Australia), Mark Nielsen (Global CEO, Talent International), Darryl O’Donnell (CEO, Australia Federation of AIDS Organisations), and Nicolas Parkhill (CEO, ACON).

The list also contains prominent politicians and public figures including: The Honourable Michael Kirby (Former Justice of the High Court of Australia), Christine Forster (Councillor, City of Sydney) Chris Steel (ACT Minister for Transport), Neil Paterson APM (Deputy Commissioner, Capability, Victoria Police) and Hamish Macdonald (Host of ABC’s Q&A and Radio National Breakfast).

Western Australians who made the grade include federal senator Louise Pratt and economist Conrad Liveris.

Deloitte CEO Richard Deutsch said the list is significant in furthering LGBTI+ inclusion within workplaces.

“In 2016, 2018 and now in 2020, we have had the incredible opportunity to profile and celebrate some of Australia’s most prominent and well-respected leaders” he said. “Whether from the business world or other parts of the community, we have proudly profiled role models, trail blazers and those who have inspired others across so many diverse areas.

“At Deloitte we believe that when people are able to bring their whole, ‘un-edited’ selves to work, it unleashes their potential and allows them to truly flourish. We each have a responsibility to contribute to creating workplaces where everyone feels safe, included, and celebrated for who they are.”

Google’s Director of Marketing, Aisling Finch said Google is proud to be involved for the second time.

“Initiatives like the Outstanding 50 LGBTI+ list allow us to celebrate those who exemplify values of diversity, inclusion and equity and help inspire others to do the same. It’s moments like this that also help me reflect on my own role as a leader and inspire me as an ally and as a mentor. It encourages me to constantly strive to support these diverse voices and continue to cultivate a workplace environment where people are able to be their true selves.”

EnergyAustralia Managing Director, Catherine Tanna said in her career she had tried to make a positive difference in the places and companies she has worked, and was proud for her organisation to support the initiative for the first time.

“When you are young and starting out you hope that things will change. But after a while you realise that if you want things to change, you have to do it yourself. The Out50 report shines a light on the individuals who have taken it upon themselves to help lead change in their workplaces and communities.”

The list builds on the success of the first and second Outstanding 50 lists from 2016 and 2018 which included: Alan Joyce (Qantas), Jennifer Westacott (Business Council of Australia) Georgie Harman (beyondblue), Penny Wong (Labor Senator), Andrew Barr (Chief Minister for the ACT) and John Caldwell (Global CEO RWR Group), among many others.

A virtual launch event was held, and an in-person event is planned to celebrate the 2020 Out50 Leaders in March 2021.

For more information visit the website.

Source: Media Release

