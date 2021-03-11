LGBTI rights advocates concerned over Labor deal with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

Community activists have expressed concern over the political preference deal Labor has done with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.

In mid February, the State Labor Party acknowledged it will preference the SFF in some seats ahead of The Greens. This would boost SFF chances in the Upper House. In return, Labor may win the seats of Kalgoorlie and Geraldton on the back of SSF preferences in the Lower House.

WA spokesperson for lobby group Just-Equal, Maxine Drake, said the LGBTI policies of Shooters, Fishers and Farmers were unknown and if the micro party had balance of power in the Upper House after the election it could derail law reform.

“Just-Equal sent Mr Rick Mazza MLC, Leader of SFF, an LGBTI policy survey on 15 December last year, and followed up again on 21 January. Neither he nor his party responded.

“SFF are known to support ‘conservative family values’ but have never expressed any position on conversion practices, religious exemptions, transgender and intersex law reform or anti-vilification protections.

“If the Labor Party succeeds in securing or boosting SFF numbers in the Upper House at the expense of the Greens it could be an own-goal. It could block any progressive and LGBTI law reform for years,” Drake said.

The McGowan Government is expected to win strongly at the polls, however, claims that it may even take control of the Upper House despite the electoral gerrymander are not mathematically supported according to Just-Equal.

“Given that the Labor Government will be re-elected in a canter, it’s deeply worrying that it’s trying to win additional lower house seats in the bush that it doesn’t need, at the risk of ensuring an unsupportive Upper House.” Drake said.

OIP Staff, OUTinPerth contacted Rick Mazza from the Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers Party but did not receive any response before publication deadline.

