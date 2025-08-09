LGBTIQ+ groups join forces to denounce discrimination against trans women

LGBTIQ+ peak bodies and leading community services and groups have signed a joint statement this week, in solidarity against rising discrimination towards transgender women in Australia.

28 groups have joined together to sign the statement including Pride WA, Rainbow Futures WA, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, ACON and Dykes on Bikes Sydney. The collective says they emphatically stand with trans women today and always.

The statement comes as Tickle v Giggle, a landmark case on discrimination, sex, and gender, is undergoing appeal in the Federal Court of Australia.

“We reject damaging public narratives that seek to divide us and deny the long and connected history of our movement for equality and justice,” the statement reads.

“In recent years we have seen the rise of a concerted campaign to deny people who identify and live as women of recognition as their true selves.

“This campaign spreads a false narrative that the existence and inclusion of trans women threatens the safety and wellbeing of others.

“Our community is supported and strengthened by being more inclusive, not by excluding the marginalised and vulnerable.”

Dykes on Bikes Melbourne President T Rex argues against the narrative that lesbians and trans women are at odds, labelling it both false and harmful.

“Trans women are part of our community, full stop,” T Rex said.

“As a lesbian-centred club with deep roots in LGBTQIA+ activism and community, we know our strength has always come from solidarity, not division.

“Our legacy is one of strength, resistance, and standing up for those pushed to the margins, and that includes our trans sisters. Trans women have long been part of our rides, our herstory, and our future.

“Trans women are women, and they deserve the same dignity, respect and inclusion as anyone else. Some media would have you believe that lesbians are divided over this issue. We’re not. The overwhelming majority of us stand for inclusion, not exclusion.

“To the trans women in our community: You are seen. You are valued. We’ve got your back.”

Jain Moralee, CEO of LGBTIQ+ support service Twenty10, says young trans women in our communities can experience higher rates of marginalisation, violence and discrimination.

“It is of vital importance that all young LGBTIQA+ people, including young trans women, are treated equally, are safe and protected and know that they are valued and affirmed,” Moralee said.

“Public and political discourse that does anything other than that, risks further harm to young people in our communities.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown adds that this is an emphatic rejection of pitting minority communities against one another.

“Trans Australians are under repeated attack, which forces them out of public life and into social isolation, and our community stands against these attempts to cause harm and sow division,” Brown said.

“All members of the LGBTIQ+ community deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”