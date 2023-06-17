LGBTIQA+ community stands up to protesters at Maylands Drag Storytime

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community came in force on Saturday morning to make a stance against protesters opposed to the City of Bayswater’s Drag Storytime event.

Unlike the protest outside the City of Perth’s recent event, which saw a protestor making Nazi salutes, this time there was an organised counter-protest which saw hundreds of people from Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community show up.

DJs played disco tunes and queer anthems, while bubbles filled the air and rainbow pride and transgender flags were held high. The Maylands Library is located in the heart of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community, an area filled with rainbow families which values diversity and inclusion.

In the official area roped off for those protesting against the drag story time event just a handful of protesters mingled, one man taking a loudhailer to shout out his message, but he was drowned out by the much larger LGBTIQA+ contingent.

Another group of protesters took up a space behind the LGBTIQA+ community. The held signs featuring biblical quotes, labeling those they opposed as child groomers, and cutouts of One Nation leader Pauline Hanson were prominent.

The LGBTIQA+ community and there supporters however easily outnumbered the protestors 10 to 1.

The event taking place in the library that protesters were hoping to have cancelled went ahead earlier in the day. Its time moved to ensure the safety of the young children and their families in attendance.

Outside the library a series of speakers spoke about the importance of making sure the LGBTIQA+ community is not forced “back into the closet”.

They thanked the City of Bayswater for continuing to support the event when many similar events in New South Wales and Victoria have recently been cancelled because of threats of violence against attendees and council staff from far-right groups.

The day was not without moments of violence.

One protester opposed to the Drag Story Time event pushed his way into the LGBTIQA+ crowd, leading to a brief scuffle before police stepped in.

At the end of the event organisers of the counter-protest declared that the day had been “a win for the LGBTIQA+ community”, warning those opposed to inclusive events that they should expect a similar turnout at future protests against the queer community.

As Whitney Houston’s Love Will Save the Day blasted through the speakers, the large crowd posed for a group photo, and then went back to waving flags, sprinkling glitter, dancing, chanting, and blowing bubbles everywhere.

Graeme Watson

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

