Libby Mettam concedes defeat as Liberals make few gains

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has conceded defeat saying the result was not what she hoped for.

“What we will take from tonight is lessons on how we can do better, and the rebuild of the Western Australian Liberal party continues.” Mettam told the party faithful.

As counting continues its predicted that the party will have an increased representation in the Legislative Assembly with the ABC’s political analysts awarding five seats to the party.

The Liberals have retained Mettam’s own seat of Vasse, and new member Sandra Brewer will replace the retiring former leader David Honey in Cottesloe. They’ll also welcome Liam Staltari in Carine, Adam Hort in Kalamunda, and Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas is on track to be elected in Churchlands.

The result however is a far cry from a winning position, and well below the suggested 10-12 seat gain that some had suggested as a likely outcome.

Speaking to the media as she headed to make her concession speech Mettam said her future as the state leader would be an issue for her colleagues to decide.

As counting continued in Albany, controversial candidate Dr Thomas Brough had a slight lead over incumbent Rebecca Stephens. In Kalgoorlie Labor’s Ali Kent is in trouble, but it’s not clear if preference would flow through to the Liberal candidate Rowena Olsen.

Earlier in the evening it looked like Mettam’s team might pick up the traditionally conservative leaning seat of Nedlands, but as the votes came in Labor’s Mary Monkhouse moved into a winning position.

Having suffered a third crushing defeat in a row, Mettam said the party would continue to be a voice for Western Australians albeit from the opposition benches.

“We will continue to work for the people of Western Australia. We will continue to advocate on behalf of the people of Western Australia, and we will continue to hold the Cook Labor government to account.” she said.