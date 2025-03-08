Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Libby Mettam concedes defeat as Liberals make few gains

News

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has conceded defeat saying the result was not what she hoped for.

“What we will take from tonight is lessons on how we can do better, and the rebuild of the Western Australian Liberal party continues.” Mettam told the party faithful.

- Advertisement -

As counting continues its predicted that the party will have an increased representation in the Legislative Assembly with the ABC’s political analysts awarding five seats to the party.

The Liberals have retained Mettam’s own seat of Vasse, and new member Sandra Brewer will replace the retiring former leader David Honey in Cottesloe. They’ll also welcome Liam Staltari in Carine, Adam Hort in Kalamunda, and Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas is on track to be elected in Churchlands.

The result however is a far cry from a winning position, and well below the suggested 10-12 seat gain that some had suggested as a likely outcome.

Speaking to the media as she headed to make her concession speech Mettam said her future as the state leader would be an issue for her colleagues to decide.

As counting continued in Albany, controversial candidate Dr Thomas Brough had a slight lead over incumbent Rebecca Stephens. In Kalgoorlie Labor’s Ali Kent is in trouble, but it’s not clear if preference would flow through to the Liberal candidate Rowena Olsen.

Earlier in the evening it looked like Mettam’s team might pick up the traditionally conservative leaning seat of Nedlands, but as the votes came in Labor’s Mary Monkhouse moved into a winning position.

Having suffered a third crushing defeat in a row, Mettam said the party would continue to be a voice for Western Australians albeit from the opposition benches.

“We will continue to work for the people of Western Australia. We will continue to advocate on behalf of the people of Western Australia, and we will continue to hold the Cook Labor government to account.” she said.

Latest

News

Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

0
Who wins the seat of Albany will come down to preferences.
News

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

0
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
News

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

0
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
Culture

Review | ‘Being Maria’ shares the story of actor Maria Schneider

0
The confronting film tells the story of the actor who rose to fame for her role in 'The Last Tango in Paris'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

0
Who wins the seat of Albany will come down to preferences.
News

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

0
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
News

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

0
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
Culture

Review | ‘Being Maria’ shares the story of actor Maria Schneider

0
The confronting film tells the story of the actor who rose to fame for her role in 'The Last Tango in Paris'.
News

WA Labor predicted to win the state election

0
With key seats the Liberals needed to win staying in Labor's hands, a third term is essentially guaranteed.

Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

Graeme Watson -
Who wins the seat of Albany will come down to preferences.
Read more

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

Graeme Watson -
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
Read more

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

Graeme Watson -
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture